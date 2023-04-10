CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $127.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,900,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.