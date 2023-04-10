Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Lowered by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,419,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $134.42 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

