Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.08 per share, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $103.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.41 and its 200-day moving average is $132.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $529.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.12 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

