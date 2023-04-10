Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $108.90 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $137.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

