Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) by 249.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cyxtera Technologies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 327,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on CYXT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen downgraded Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $0.36 on Monday. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

