Day & Ennis LLC Acquires 796 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.2% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $288.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

