Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 139,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,326,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

