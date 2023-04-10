DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

DBV Technologies Company Profile

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.28. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

