DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Holdings Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,742,000 after purchasing an additional 966,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 686,011 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after buying an additional 369,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after buying an additional 352,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,092. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

