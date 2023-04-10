Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,756 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ASE Technology by 804.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 2,560,226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 6,784.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,884,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,825 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,345 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 178.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,268,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 813,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASX opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About ASE Technology

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.