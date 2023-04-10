Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 412 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $657.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $578.67. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

