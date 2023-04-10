Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $66.02 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.39.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.