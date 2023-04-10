Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 103,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 29.2% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 29,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

