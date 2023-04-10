Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Express by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after purchasing an additional 629,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,235,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $158.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.19 and its 200-day moving average is $156.18. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $192.42.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

