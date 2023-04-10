Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 25.8% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of LG Display by 23.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

LG Display Stock Performance

NYSE LPL opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.84.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

