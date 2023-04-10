Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Wipro by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 263.9% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 268,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 194,624 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,130,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

NYSE WIT opened at $4.50 on Monday. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. Research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

