Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,583 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 178.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,147 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

