Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

