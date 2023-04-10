Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura by 1,190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,945,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,639 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 1,355.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 1,824,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 22.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 557,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 166.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 434,272 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 2,194.4% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 447,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 428,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NMR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.23.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.