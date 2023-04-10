Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC opened at $470.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.