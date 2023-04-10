Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $379.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $406.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

