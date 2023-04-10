Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

DCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. William Blair lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $18.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.64, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,066.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,847,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,055 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,087 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,926,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $8,252,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

