Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.
DCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. William Blair lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $18.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.64, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59.
Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
