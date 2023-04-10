Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.
Several analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. William Blair cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance
DCT stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
