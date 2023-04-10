Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. William Blair cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

DCT stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

