Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after buying an additional 849,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 645,882 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

