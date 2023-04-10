Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $461,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Etsy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $104.06 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,817. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

