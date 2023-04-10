Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,334 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMA. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

Comerica Stock Performance

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $41.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

