DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DD opened at $69.64 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

