Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Edison International Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $72.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

