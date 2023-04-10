Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edison International Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Edison International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $72.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.