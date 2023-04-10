Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.8 %

EA stock opened at $125.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

