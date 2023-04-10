Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Entegris Stock Down 1.3 %

Entegris stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.