Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $74.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $122.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

