Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $110.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.69.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

