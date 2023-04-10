EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 148.5% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,336,000 after acquiring an additional 373,436 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $75,639,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $50,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.14.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

About EPAM Systems

Shares of EPAM opened at $286.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.68 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.42.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.