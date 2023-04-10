Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 20.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Evergy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Evergy by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Insider Activity at Evergy

Evergy Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG opened at $63.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

