EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

EverQuote Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.23. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $129,121.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,627.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $129,121.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 163,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,627.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $385,770 in the last 90 days. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile



EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.



