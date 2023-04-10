EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $129,121.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 163,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,627.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $129,121.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 163,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,627.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,495 shares of company stock worth $385,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 588.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $447.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.23. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

