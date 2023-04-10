Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 250,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $174.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.49. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

