Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 42,971.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,749 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,666 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

