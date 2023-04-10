Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.27% of Global Net Lease worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after buying an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $12.56 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -139.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,777.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.