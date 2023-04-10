Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,935 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after buying an additional 830,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,918,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 343.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 339,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,492,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SRAD opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.45 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Sportradar Group AG has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sportradar Group

Several research firms have recently commented on SRAD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

