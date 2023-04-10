Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 9,226 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after acquiring an additional 818,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 57.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 249,243 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SRC opened at $38.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 129.90%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

