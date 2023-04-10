Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,191 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DraftKings worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,326 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 100.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 6.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 679,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,442,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $18.16 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

