Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Increased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Exelon by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,107,000 after buying an additional 1,024,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

