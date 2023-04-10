Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.4% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

