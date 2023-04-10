Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 226.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 77,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 54,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

XOM opened at $115.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.