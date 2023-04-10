Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

