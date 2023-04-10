Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Boosted by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.9% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 284,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 11,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 64,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

