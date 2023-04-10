Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 14,190 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 7,276.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.