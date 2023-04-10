Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 308 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hess were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,535,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hess by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $140.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.56. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.02.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

